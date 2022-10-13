Wedbush Securities walked away from the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Investor Day event in San Francisco impressed with the company's potential.

Planet Labs (PL) introduced its new satellite product portfolio and a state-of-the-art Earth Data Platform. Those introductions were said to provide use cases for new and existing markets while exemplifying many milestones over the course of the year.

Analyst Dan Ives called it a bullish analyst day that outlined the growth strategy, financial targets, and overall market landscape that Planet is going after with clear momentum.

During the event, Planet Labs (PL) announced its new Pelican and Tanager satellites are expected to go live in 2023. Pelican is described as a next generation satellite constellation with 12 subsystems with increased capabilities to deliver high-resolution data and rapid revisit information anywhere in the world. Tanager is described as a high precision, hyperspectral image capturing satellite able to reveal valuable information to improve modeling, reduce uncertainty and make better and more efficient decisions.

Of note, Planet Labs (PL) provided long-term growth targets for margins including 70%-80% for gross margins, 15%-30% for operating margins, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% to 35%.

Ives and team think Planet Labs (PL) has solidified itself as a strong player in the space imagery market with a great position to capitalize on the current market opportunity as the company's future plans for growth start gaining more traction.

Wedbush Securities kept an Outperform rating on PL and price target of $8.

Planet Labs was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.