5 stocks to watch for Thursday: Trump SPAC, Amazon, Walgreens and more
Oct. 13, 2022 8:30 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)AMZN, TSM, BLK, WBABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
The release of CPI data sparked a massive turnaround in stock futures on Thursday. News from the U.K. had given a lift earlier in the morning, but a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation report triggered a rush of selling, with the S&P 500 in danger of recording its seventh consecutive day of losses.
In general, momentum and macro stories will likely dominate trading. Still, some names will move on stock-specific news. Here are some stocks to watch for Thursday:
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), the SPAC set to bring Donald Trump's media company public, surged in premarket trading. The stock jumped nearly 8%, with investors reacting to news that the Truth Social social media app appeared on Google's Play Store for the first time.
- Walgreens Boots (WBA) rose in premarket action after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The drug store chain also predicted adjusted EPS for the full year of $4.45 to $4.65, compared to analysts' consensus of $4.49. Boosted by the news, the stock rose about 5% before the opening bell.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also edged higher in the wake of its quarterly report. The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 36% from last year to reach $20.23B -- beating expectations by more than $1B.
- BlackRock (BLK) issued quarterly results that exceeded projections, helped by increased revenue from its technology platform, Aladdin. The alternative investment firm said long-term net inflows came in at $65B in Q3, down from $69B in Q2.
- Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly launching a set of cost-trimming moves, including shutting down some of its more speculative ventures. According to Bloomberg, this includes the firm's Amazon Explore product, a digital travel offering.
