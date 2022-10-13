Illinois Tool Works is short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank

Oct. 13, 2022 8:29 AM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), DOV, LII, CNHISP500By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Mechanic man using wedge unpack vehicle door part for check damage in garage

Mumemories/iStock via Getty Images

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was described as a short-term sell idea by analysts at Deutsche Bank amid their doubts about the company’s operating margin.

Illinois Tool’s 2022 EPS guidance of $9- $9.40 requires an “aggressive” increase in its operating margin of 300 basis points during the second half of this year, according to the bank. The stock also is trading at a “massive 35% premium” to the industry median, compared with its five-year average premium of 16%, Deutsche Bank said.

“We stand at $8.90 for the full year, and see risk of a guidance cut this quarter,” Nicole DeBlase, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in the recommendation.

The bank in August had downgraded Illinois Tool to a Sell from Hold on the company’s earnings multiple compared with peers.

Illinois Tool has declined 24% this year, compared with a 25% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Deutsche Bank also issued "catalyst calls" on Dover (NYSE:DOV) as a sell idea, and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) as buy ideas.

Comments

