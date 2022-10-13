Jobless claims rise 9K to 228K
- Initial Jobless Claims: +9K to 228K vs. 225K expected and 219K prior (unrevised).
- 4-week moving average was 211,500, up from 206,500.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.368M vs. 1.365M consensus and 1.365M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 1, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 199,662 in the week ending Oct. 8, an increase of 32,275 (or 19.3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 24,790 (or 14.8%) from the previous week.
