September Consumer Price Index: +0.4% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.1% prior.

Y/Y, CPI: +8.2% vs. +8.1% expected and +8.3% prior.

Increases in shelter, food, and medical care indexes contributed the most to the rise. Those were partly offset by a 4.9% decline in the the gasoline index.

On a Y/Y basis, the core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, pushed up 6.6%, a 40-year high.

"To no surprise, CPI came in hotter than expected, and the big story is that core CPI hit a new cycle high of 6.6%, which passed the prior March high of 6.4%," said Mott Capital Management founder Michael Kramer. "Unfortunately, this means the Fed has much more work to do, and now it has to make investors wonder if the Fed's view of the neutral rate is too low."

Core CPI: +0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +0.6% prior.

Y/Y, core CPI: +6.6% vs. +6.5% expected and +6.3% prior.

The Food index climbed 0.8% in September, the same increase as August. The energy index declined 2.1% after falling 5.0% in August.

The headline M/M increase and the core Y/Y increases both exceeded August's pace of inflation. That keeps pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hike path.

"Despite some evidence of easing in pipeline pressures core inflation remains hot & sticky and the Federal Reserve will hike the policy rate by 75 basis points at the November meeting," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas via tweet.

The three major U.S. stock index futures slide into the red, with the Nasdaq off 2.8%, S&P futures down 2.1% and Dow futures sliding 1.6%. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 12 basis points, pushing back up over 4.0% to 4.02% at 8:57 AM ET.

"The Federal Reserve continues to see a bright green light with respect to future interest rate increases. Based on the latest snapshots of inflation, they believe the target range for the federal funds rate must go higher from here," said Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick. "There’s no pivot yet in sight, only a push to higher ground."

Indeed, the CME FedWatch tool now puts a 97.8% probability of a 75 bp rate hike in November, compared with a 84.5% probability a day earlier. And the chances of a fifth 75-bp hike in December increased to 61.8% from 32.5% a day earlier.

Other prices that marched upward in September on a M/M basis: Shelter index rose 0.7%, the same as its August increase; medical care index increased 0.8% after a 0.7% rise in the prior month; and motor vehicle insurance rose 1.6% vs. a 1.3% increase in August.

The used cars and trucks index fell 1.1% during the month, following a 0.1% decline in August, apparel fell 0.3%, and the communication index edged down 0.1%.

On Wednesday, September producer price inflation came in hotter than expected