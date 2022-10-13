InPlay Oil receives approval to commence normal course issuer bid

Oct. 13, 2022

  • InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (TSX:IPO:CA) said its has received an approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the intended normal course issuer bid commencement.
  • The company expects to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 6.5M shares, representing 10% of the company's public float as at Oct. 7.
  • The bid will commence on Oct. 17 and terminate on Oct. 16, 2023.
  • InPlay will make the purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and through other alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price.
  • The maximum daily purchase limit is of 112,558 shares, which comes to 25% of the company's average daily trading volume for the six months ended Sep. 30.
  • The company may make one block purchase per calendar week, which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.
