InPlay Oil receives approval to commence normal course issuer bid
Oct. 13, 2022 8:32 AM ETInPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF), IPO:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (TSX:IPO:CA) said its has received an approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the intended normal course issuer bid commencement.
- The company expects to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 6.5M shares, representing 10% of the company's public float as at Oct. 7.
- The bid will commence on Oct. 17 and terminate on Oct. 16, 2023.
- InPlay will make the purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and through other alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price.
- The maximum daily purchase limit is of 112,558 shares, which comes to 25% of the company's average daily trading volume for the six months ended Sep. 30.
- The company may make one block purchase per calendar week, which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (1)