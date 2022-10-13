InMode gains after setting stronger-than-anticipated Q3 pre-results, guidance
Oct. 13, 2022 8:36 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares gained sharply after the preliminary results came up significantly above the analyst expectations.
- The Israel-based healthcare equipment firm stated Thursday that it expects third quarter revenue to range between $120.5-$120.9M, well above the $105.9M expected by the Wall Street.
- Adjusted gross margin for the quarter is estimated to fall between 84% to 85%. Adjusted earnings per share sets record at estimated range of $0.64 to $0.65.
- For the full-year, the company forecasted its revenue to range between $445-$450M, vs. consensus of $424.24M.
- Stock is up 10% in premarket trading on Thursday. The bullish sentiments are backed by Wall Street's rating of Strong Buy while Seeking Alpha quant rating system suggest a Hold.
