Carpenter Technology reaffirms outlook
Oct. 13, 2022 8:36 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) currently expects EPS for Q1 2023 to be in the range of ($0.16) to ($0.14) vs. consensus of -$0.03, which is within the range of previous guidance.
- Specialty Alloy Operations segment, operating income for Q1 is expected to be between $19.5-$20M, at the upper end of the prior guidance of between $18-$20M.
- The Performance Engineered Products segment operating income for Q1 is expected to be between $6-$6.5M, compared to the prior guidance of between $7-$9M.
- Corporate costs and intersegment eliminations for Q1 to be ~$18M, in line with the prior guidance of $18-$20M.
- As a result, operating income is expected to be ~$7.5-$8.5M, which is largely in line with the sum of prior guidance.
