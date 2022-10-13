Carpenter Technology reaffirms outlook

Oct. 13, 2022 8:36 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) currently expects EPS for Q1 2023 to be in the range of ($0.16) to ($0.14) vs. consensus of -$0.03, which is within the range of previous guidance.
  • Specialty Alloy Operations segment, operating income for Q1 is expected to be between $19.5-$20M, at the upper end of the prior guidance of between $18-$20M.
  • The Performance Engineered Products segment operating income for Q1 is expected to be between $6-$6.5M, compared to the prior guidance of between $7-$9M.
  • Corporate costs and intersegment eliminations for Q1 to be ~$18M, in line with the prior guidance of $18-$20M.
  • As a result, operating income is expected to be ~$7.5-$8.5M, which is largely in line with the sum of prior guidance.

