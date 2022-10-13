Airline fares jump 43% in September as hot travel demand, tight capacity support pricing

Airfares in the U.S. were up 42.9% in September compared to a year ago on an unadjusted basis to jump from the pace seen in the prior month.

On a month-to-month comparison, airfares in September were up 0.8%, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That broke a two-month streak of month-to-month fare declines and could help support Q4 earnings if the pricing strength continues.

In general, analysts expect fares to stay elevated due to higher fuel costs and ongoing staffing pressure. Some airlines have also tightened up capacity, which will support pricing.

The upcoming JetBlue-Spirit merger is also being watched in the context of fares. The deal will create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S. Analysts think the combination could lead to higher fares on certain routes if competition is reduced.

