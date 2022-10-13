LYG, AXSM and MMAT among pre market gainers
- Laser Photonics (LASE) +44% announces implementation of first cleantech handheld laser blasting system for The Coca-Cola Company.
- WISeKey International (WKEY) +19% and Swiss Armed Forces sign a partnership agreement to cooperate in the development of Space related activities using WISeSAT/Fossa low-orbit picoSatellites technology.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) +12%.
- Reborn Coffee (REBN) +17%.
- InMode (INMD) +10% on raising FY guidance.
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ) +10% delivers global sales growth, cuts expense forecasts.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) +10% reacting to news that the Truth Social social media app appeared on Google's Play Store for the first time.
- NatWest (NWG) +9%.
- Lloyds Banking (LYG) +9%.
- Immunic (IMUX) +8%.
- Barclays (BCS) +7% State Street works with Barclays to create active fixed income strategies.
- Theratechnologies (THTX) +7% on Q3 results.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) +7%.
- Jowell Global (JWEL) +6% announces cooperative partnership with leading European Pharmaceutical Company STADA to promote Its Zoflora disinfectants portfolio in China.
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +6%.
