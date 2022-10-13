Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public rose 4% in premarket trading after Google (GOOG) approved the Truth Social app for its Play Store.

The Truth Social app appeared for the first time in Google's Play Store on Wednesday after it was first launched in Apple's App Store in February.

The Google Play news comes after it was reported in late August that Google (GOOGL) hadn't approved Trump's Truth Social app via its Play Store due to insufficient content moderation. The Truth Social app has been available in Apple's App Store since Feb. 21. Last week, the Truth Social Android app showed up in Samsung's Galaxy Store app market.

While the news is a positive step for the Truth Social app, the former President currently has 4.2 million followers on the social media platform, a far cry from the 80 million or so he had before he was kicked off Twitter (TWTR) last year. Some investors fear that Trump will have a hard time turning down a potential offer from an Elon Musk led Twitter to return to the social media giant.

Digital World (DWAC) on Monday adjourned a holder vote on an extension for the deal to take Trump's social media company public until Nov. 3 as it tries to gain more shareholder approval for the deal.