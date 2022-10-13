Digital Ally prices $15M convertible preferred stock offering

Oct. 13, 2022 8:48 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) has priced a $15M private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
  • The firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 1,400,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock.
  • Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50. Both are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share.
  • Gross proceeds from the offerings is $15M.
  • Offering is expected to occur on or about October 19, 2022.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.