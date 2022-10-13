Digital Ally prices $15M convertible preferred stock offering
Oct. 13, 2022 8:48 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) has priced a $15M private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
- The firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 1,400,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock.
- Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50. Both are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share.
- Gross proceeds from the offerings is $15M.
- Offering is expected to occur on or about October 19, 2022.
