Infosys GAAP EPS of $0.18 in-line, revenue of $4.55B beats by $110M, revises FY guidance

Oct. 13, 2022 8:49 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Infosys press release (NYSE:INFY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.18 in-line.
  • Revenue of $4.55B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Highest large deal TCV of $2.7 bn in last 7 quarters; quarterly attrition declined for 3rd quarter in a row
  • Share buyback of ₹9,300 crores ($1.13 bn) and interim dividend of ₹6,940 crores ($0.85 bn) announced
  • Digital revenues at 61.8% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 31.2%
  • Operating margin at 21.5%, decline of 2.1% YoY and increase of 1.5% QoQ
  • FCF at $589 million, decline of 17.3% YoY; FCF conversion at 78.6% of net profit
  • FY 23 revenue guidance is revised to 15%-16% from 14%-16%; operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22% from 21%-23%.

