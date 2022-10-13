Good Works II Acquisition to merge with Direct Biologics

Oct. 13, 2022 8:50 AM ETGood Works II Acquisition Corp. (GWII)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

  • Special purpose acquisition company Good Works II Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWII) is set to merge with the late-stage biotechnology company Direct Biologics.
  • The latter will become a publicly traded company upon the closing of the transaction.
  • The transaction involves a minimum cash condition of at least $75M. Additionally, Direct Biologics is also conducting a private placement of up to $100M.
  • IB Investments has invested $5M in the private placement.
  • The transaction is expected to close in H1 2023.
  • The combined company will be named Direct Biologics, with the shares expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The cash from the proposed transaction is intended to be used to fund clinical trials and provide working capital for commercializing ExoFlo.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.