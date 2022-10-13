E-Home Household Services awarded $2.8M property cleaning and green belt maintenance contracts

  • E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) subsidiary Putian YouYou Cleaning has been awarded $2.8M property cleaning and residential green belt maintenance contracts since Q2.
  • Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO commented: “YouYou’s diverse service offerings combined with industry top service quality enables us to access and maintain long-term business opportunities while cementing our market share and client trust rested on us. We are anticipating and look forward to further expanding our presence, where we feel we are quickly establishing a market-leading position because of our ability to tailor services on a highly accelerated basis to meet changing customer demands.”
  • Stock -1.9% pre-market.

