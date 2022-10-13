OPEC+ production cut could tip global economy into recession, IEA warns

The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2M bbl/day threatens to push prices to levels that tip the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency warned Thursday.

Last week's larger than expected cut will further tighten the oil market at a time of extreme vulnerability with few additional sources of supply available to compensate, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report.

The cut's impact will be to exacerbate a mix of high oil prices and weak global growth, undermining longer-term demand for oil, the IEA said, lowering its 2022 oil demand growth forecast by 60K bbl/day to 1.9M bbl/day and its 2023 outlook by 470K bbl/day to 1.7M bbl/day.

"With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession," the IEA said.

ETFs: (USO), (BNO), (UCO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (USOI), (NRGU)

President Biden has criticized the OPEC+ move and said he would re-evaluate the U.S. diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia.

U.S. WTI crude oil for November delivery -1.4% at $86.01/bbl, after posting losses for three straight sessions.