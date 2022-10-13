BK Technologies receives $1.6M purchase order from California's forest department
- BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) stated Thursday it has received a $1.6M purchase order from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for its BKR 5000 portable communications technology.
- "In recent years, California has seen increased frequency and heightened intensity in wildfire activity and CAL FIRE professionals are critical to keeping residents and property safe. The BKR 5000 provides robust and reliable portable communications technology ideally suited to promote effective and safe field operations with its ability to connect emergency response professionals across large geographic areas," said CEO of BK Technologies John Suzuki.
