PSYC’s Spotlight Media shows a 42% jump in revenue

Oct. 13, 2022 8:57 AM ETPSYC Corporation (PSYC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • PSYC (OTCPK:PSYC) to report a 42% increase in revenue from 2022 Q2 to Q3 and other operational highlights through its wholly owned subsidiary Spotlight Media.
  • Through a series of strategic transactions with large shareholders, the company was able to effectively consolidate $2.7M of convertible notes.
  • Revenue for the quarter exceeded $29.6K;
  • Consolidated $2.7M in convertible notes at $0.05/share.
  • Acquired assets from Technical420 & SB Partners in accretive $2.25M transaction.
  • “The third quarter was very much focused on solidifying a foundation beneath us that has now effectively positioned SMC as a multimedia leader fully capable of dominating this intersection where psychedelics and cannabis will converge for years to come.” said PSYC CEO, David Flores.

