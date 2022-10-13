Sintx Technologies announces subscriptions of $4.7M from rights offering

Oct. 13, 2022 8:53 AM ETSintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) estimates that the rights offering will result in total subscriptions of ~$4.7M.
  • Each right entitled the holder to purchase one unit, at a subscription price of $1,000/unit, consisting of one share of the Co.’s newly created Series D Convertible Preferred Stock with a face value of $1,000.
  • Also, 6,622 Class A Warrants with each warrant exercisable for one share of SINTX’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.1510/share;
  • And 6,622 Class B Warrants with each warrant exercisable for one share of SINTX’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.1510/share.
  • SINTX anticipates that closing of the rights offering will occur on or about October 17, 2022.
  • SINT +2.68% premarket to $0.17.

