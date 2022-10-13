Jowell Global joins hands with European pharmaceutical company STADA
Oct. 13, 2022 9:01 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China.
- STADA licensed company as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.
- Fan Zhou, General Manager of STADA Shanghai, Greater China, commented: “This collaboration combines the advantages of both parties, and we are confident in the greater synergies that STADA and Jowell will create to meet the demand of the massive disinfectants market in China. As one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms for household products, cosmetics, health and nutrition supplements, Jowell Global is a proven partner in providing STADA with one of the largest new retail and ecommerce platforms for household and consumer products, as well as extensive sales resources, distribution channels and better support in the new retail realm in China.”
Comments