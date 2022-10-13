Afya to acquire UNIT Alagoas, FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes at R$825M enterprise value

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) said Thursday it will acquire 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey at an enterprise value of R$825M.

The acquisition, which AFYA said is its largest acquisition ever, includes operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas (UNIT Alagoas) and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes (FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes).

The deal does not include the UNIT and FITS brands, which will be licensed for AFYA during the first year of operation.

AFYA will pay R$575M in cash when the deal closes and R$250M in three annual instalments of R$150M, R$50M, and R$50M.

AFYA expects EV/EBITDA of 5.8x at maturity and post synergies (2024).

The deal will add 340 medical school seats to AFYA, increasing its total medical school seats to ~3.1K.

2024 projected revenue for UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes is expected to be R$261M at full maturity, of which medical courses will account for 87%.

The deal includes a contingent payment related to 84 additional seats. If the Ministry of Education approves these seats till Dec. 31, 2024, it will result in additional payment of R$1.25M per seat in UNIT Alagoas.

Certain digital solutions of AFYA, such as Medcel, Whitebook and Medical Harbour, will be free of charge for medical students at UNIT Sergipe and FITS Goiana - campuses not included in the deal.