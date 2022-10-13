NVIV, APDN and NURO among pre market losers
- Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) -79% as depression therapy REL-1017 fails phase 3 trial.
- T2 Biosystems (TTOO) -25% on revised annual guidance, executes reverse stock split.
- Argo Blockchain (ARBK) -11%.
- FOXO Technologies (FOXO) -9% as insurance subsidiary adds first distribution partner.
- Hempacco (HPCO) -7% launches sales of Hemp Hop Blunt wrap smoking papers with Rick Ross and James Lindsay.
- ACCO Brands (ACCO) -7% cuts annual outlook amid macroeconomic pressure.
- mCloud Technologies (MCLD) -6%.
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) -7%.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) -6%.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) -6%.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) -5%.
- NeuroMetrix (NURO) -5%.
