Microsoft rebrands Microsoft Office as Microsoft 365
Oct. 13, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced that it is rebranding its Microsoft Office software suite as Microsoft 365, the largest rebranding effort in more than 30 years.
- Apps such as Office, PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel will be a part of the Microsoft 365 app and Office mobile app, Office.com and Office for Windows will get a new icon, new look and more features, Microsoft (MSFT) said.
- The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) said the changes will start rolling out for Office.com next month and the Office app on Windows and the mobile app will see the changes in January 2023.
- Though Microsoft (MSFT) 365 will be the central hub for its productivity software, Microsoft (MSFT) said the Office brand will live in a small way, as the company will "continue to offer one-time purchases of those apps to consumers and businesses via Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans."
- Microsoft (MSFT) added there would be no changes to Office 365 subscription plans.
- On Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT) said Apple (AAPL) would bring some of its most popular services to its platforms in short order, including Apple Music.
