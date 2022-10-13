Accenture Federal Services secures $189M CDC contract
Oct. 13, 2022 9:05 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has won a $189M, three-year contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency's migration to the cloud.
- AFS will work with CDC to modernize its portfolio of IT systems, consider opportunities to enhance the functionality of those systems, and migrate the enhanced systems into a secure cloud environment.
- The work is part of CDC’s efforts to adopt modern technology solutions to improve delivery of its public health mission.
