Accenture Federal Services secures $189M CDC contract

Oct. 13, 2022 9:05 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has won a $189M, three-year contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency's migration to the cloud.
  • AFS will work with CDC to modernize its portfolio of IT systems, consider opportunities to enhance the functionality of those systems, and migrate the enhanced systems into a secure cloud environment.
  • The work is part of CDC’s efforts to adopt modern technology solutions to improve delivery of its public health mission.

