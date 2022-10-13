Seanergy Maritime refinances two vessels at improved pricing terms
Oct. 13, 2022 9:11 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) has announced a $28M term loan to refinance its existing facility at reduced cost.
- The facility, secured by two 2010-built Capesize vessels, M/V Fellowship and M/V Premiership, has helped refinance an existing facility at an interest rate of 2.50% plus SOFR per annum compared to 3.50% plus LIBOR in the previous facility secured by the same vessels.
- The principal amount will amortize over a five-year term through quarterly instalments averaging ~$1.2M and a $4.1M final balloon payment at maturity.
- SHIP shares were up 2% premarket
Comments