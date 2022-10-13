New Honda-Sony venture plans for 'rolling smartphone' electric vehicle

A joint venture set up between Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) & Sony Group Corporation (SONY) aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by 2026.

The Sony Honda Mobility JV plans to sell the electric vehicles online in the United States and Japan before expanding into other markets. The JV's electric vehicles are expected to be priced at a premium and include a new software system developed by Sony that would create a way to generate recurring revenue from entertainment and other services that would be billed monthly.

Key model details including EV pricing, battery range or the manufacturing platform for the new vehicles have not been released. However, reps of the JV told Reuters the vehicle that would function almost like a rolling smartphone powered by Sony technology. The vehicle is also being planned for Level 3 autonomous drive system through sensors.