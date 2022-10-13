Roku Channel rolls out in Mexico

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has brought its Roku Channel offering to Mexico.
  • Roku is already the top streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico by hours streamed. Now its international expansion has brought its own channel to Mexico, complete with what are now more than 30 original programs.
  • “In the US, The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico," said Roku's Rob Holmes.
  • The expansion comes in time for the release in a few weeks of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the Roku original musical biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.
  • Along with its on-demand offering, the Roku Channel will have more than 25 live channels at launch, including Telefórmula, Canela TV, Novelisima, and Runtime Espanol.

