ACM Research Shanghai sees Q3 revenue RMB 850M-RMB 930M
Oct. 13, 2022 9:13 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has announced that its operating subsidiary, ACM Research has posted Q3 preliminary revenue expected to be in a range of RMB 850-930M ($119-$131M), which represents growth of 84% to 101% Y/Y.
- Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is expected to be in a range of RMB 1,945.5-2,025.5M ($273-$285M), which represents growth of 79% to 86% Y/Y.
- As of Sept. 30, 2022 and 2021, ACM Shanghai’s total backlog amounted to RMB 4,644.22M ($652.51M), and RMB 2,261.99M respectively.
- ACM currently owns an 82.5% equity interest in ACM Shanghai, and a substantial majority of ACM’s consolidated revenue and net profit is contributed by ACM Shanghai.
