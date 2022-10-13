CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was described as a short-term buy idea by analysts at Deutsche Bank who expect the company to beat EPS estimates for Q3.

“As investors have become increasingly concerned about the probability of a Europe-led recession, CNHI stock has underperformed,” Nicole DeBlase, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in the recommendation. “However, in the short term, farmer sentiment and demand in Europe remain favorable, and the company continues to execute on an extended backlog of equipment orders.”

A worker strike at one of CNH’s U.S. factories during Q2 won’t affect Q3 results, according to Deutsche Bank. It forecasts that CNH, whose machinery brands include Case and New Holland, will beat EPS estimates by 13% for Q3, helping to lift the stock.

CNH currently trades at a next 12-month P/E of 8 times, a 20% discount to peers in the machinery industry, the bank said.

Deutsche Bank also issued "catalyst calls" on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Dover (DOV) as sell ideas, and and Lennox International (LII) as a buy idea.