VectivBio stock rises 22% amid bowel disorder drug showing promise in trial; stock offering
Oct. 13, 2022 9:18 AM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) reported interim data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of apraglutide to treat adult patients with Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF) and Colon-in-Continuity (CIC).
- The study is evaluating the effects of once-weekly apraglutide on intestinal absorption and Parenteral Support (PS) requirement in patients with SBS-IF and CIC.
- As of Oct. 7, five of nine patients had completed at least six months of treatment.
- Interim data showed that apraglutide resulted in an average 50% reduction in PS and a 47% reduction in parenteral energy content at 6-months, the company said in an Oct. 13 press release.
- VectivBio added that Four out of five patients were clinical responders (defined as a reduction in volume of PS of at least 20%) achieved at least one day off PS at 6 months.
- In the nine patients who reached at least three months of treatment, the average PS reduction was 31% after three months, according to the company.
- In a separate release, the VectivBio priced an offering of ordinary shares to raise ~$125M in gross proceeds.
- VECT +22.46% to $7.96 premarket Oct. 13
