Sabre, United Airlines renew global distribution agreement
Oct. 13, 2022 9:26 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)UALBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has announced the renewal of its multi-year distribution agreement with United Airlines (UAL).
- Under the agreement, United will continue distributing its content to the large network of travel agents and corporations worldwide connected to Sabre's global distribution system.
- United and Sabre will continue to collaborate to deliver NDC-enabled capabilities supporting the airline's modern retailing vision.
- "Our agreement underscores Sabre's commitment to meeting the unique needs of our airline customers while also meeting travel buyers' need for efficient end-to-end workflows, choice, and transparency." said Roshan Mendis, CCO, Sabre Travel Solutions.
- SABR -4.74% premarket to $5.02.
Comments