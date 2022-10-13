Sabre, United Airlines renew global distribution agreement

  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has announced the renewal of its multi-year distribution agreement with United Airlines (UAL).
  • Under the agreement, United will continue distributing its content to the large network of travel agents and corporations worldwide connected to Sabre's global distribution system.
  • United and Sabre will continue to collaborate to deliver NDC-enabled capabilities supporting the airline's modern retailing vision.
  • "Our agreement underscores Sabre's commitment to meeting the unique needs of our airline customers while also meeting travel buyers' need for efficient end-to-end workflows, choice, and transparency." said Roshan Mendis, CCO, Sabre Travel Solutions.
  • SABR -4.74% premarket to $5.02.

