United announces sale of two Aframax Petroleum Tankers

Oct. 13, 2022 9:31 AM ETUnited Maritime Corporation (USEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEAhas entered agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of two Aframax tankers, and the successful delivery of the previously-announced LR2 tanker acquisitions.

  • Company has entered into two separate definitive agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of its two Aframax vessels, the 2006-built M/T Bluesea and the M/T Parosea.

  • Vessels are scheduled to be delivered to their new owners within Q4 2022.

  • Aggregate gross sale price is ~$62.5M and the transactions are subject to customary closing procedures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.