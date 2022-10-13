United announces sale of two Aframax Petroleum Tankers
Oct. 13, 2022 9:31 AM ETUnited Maritime Corporation (USEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) has entered agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of two Aframax tankers, and the successful delivery of the previously-announced LR2 tanker acquisitions.
Company has entered into two separate definitive agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of its two Aframax vessels, the 2006-built M/T Bluesea and the M/T Parosea.
Vessels are scheduled to be delivered to their new owners within Q4 2022.
Aggregate gross sale price is ~$62.5M and the transactions are subject to customary closing procedures.
