Novavax COVID and flu combo vaccine successful in early-stage study

Oct. 13, 2022

Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

  • A vaccine combining Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine with its experimental quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate induced both antibody and T-cell responses.
  • Data showed that the combo vaccine generated immune responses, including antibody and polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell  responses, against SARS-CoV-2 and homologous and heterologous influenza strains.
  • The safety and tolerability profile of the combination vaccine was similar with that seen in the COVID vaccine and quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate reference formulations.
