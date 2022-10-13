Novavax COVID and flu combo vaccine successful in early-stage study
Oct. 13, 2022 9:59 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A vaccine combining Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine with its experimental quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate induced both antibody and T-cell responses.
- Data showed that the combo vaccine generated immune responses, including antibody and polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell responses, against SARS-CoV-2 and homologous and heterologous influenza strains.
- The safety and tolerability profile of the combination vaccine was similar with that seen in the COVID vaccine and quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate reference formulations.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Novavax (NVAX) as a strong sell.
