JZZ Technologies, acquires first land parcel for development by subsidiary LION Developments in South Carolina
Oct. 13, 2022 9:32 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) has acquired its first land parcel as part of its new realty development division.
- The project kicks off construction and development of residential projects to be carried out by its recently acquired subsidiary LION Developments in South Carolina.
- The company expects the residential developments to be ready for sale within the 2023-2024 time horizon.
- This project, along with other projects already on contract for development by LION, account for nearly $2M in revenue to JZZ in the next twelve months.
- "We are really encouraged by acquiring our first land package to kick off our development projects. We expect to see a whole roster of land development as we continue to review projects and negotiate new projects. The Company anticipates significant increases in revenues as we expand our Active Lifestyles development division." said Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies
