TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) should raise wages in its standoff with striking workers that has caused shortages at French gas stations, two government ministers said Thursday.

TotalEnergies (TTE) needs to raise its salaries and reach an agreement with the CGT union, and the company has "come late" in talking to unions, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said

"If one knows the profits which they made... companies which have the capacity have a duty to raise wages and Total is one of them," Le Maire said in a radio interview.

TotalEnergies (TTE) "needs to raise salaries," French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said, adding that the government was ready to force refinery employees to go back to work.

The company said the conditions to hold wage talks with all unions were not in place as the blockade continued, but it said it would make a one-off bonus payment to its workforce worldwide.

Oil depot and refinery strikes have reduced France's petrol output by more than 60% and left one in three petrol stations struggling for fuel; the strikes have spread this week, including to nuclear power company EDF.