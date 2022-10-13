Remitly makes Visa Direct real-time payments platform available to customers in Canada
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) expands its relationship with Visa (V) by making Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform, available to Remitly customers in Canada.
- Now, Remitly customers in Canada will be able to send funds to eligible recipients in more than 100 countries around the world with a broader array of payout options that will now include Visa cards, in addition to the pre-existing bank account, digital wallet, and cash payout options.
- Since March 2020, Remitly has expanded its collaboration with Visa, and Remitly customers can now send from 18 countries to bank accounts in more than 100 countries using Visa Direct.
