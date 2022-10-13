Diana Shipping enters into time charter contract for m/v DSI Pyxis

Oct. 13, 2022 9:42 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSX.PBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Pyxis, a 2018 built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,362 dwt.
  • The vessel is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the Co. entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.
  • The employment of “DSI Pyxis” is anticipated to generate ~$5.13M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • The Co. also announced that it entered into a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation Singapore at a gross charter rate of $17,100/day.

