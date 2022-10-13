BMO Capital Markets reels in estimates on Air Canada

BMO Capital Markets reduced its expectations for Air Canada (TSX:AC:CA) amid increasing costs bearing down on the airline industry.

“Several headwinds have emerged pressuring our F2023 estimates including the potential for slower global GDP, unfavorable FX, and higher fuel costs,” equity analyst Fadi Chamoun said on Thursday.

While he added that the stock’s pullback since the summer may be overdone, he nonetheless lowered his price target to $30 from a prior $35 while tempering EPS forecasts into 2023. Chamoun maintained an “Outperform” rating on the stock based upon the expectation of a more positive longer term trajectory for the airline.

Shares of Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) slid 3.87% on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Air Canada announced new services to Europe starting in 2023.

