Heritage Insurance sees $40M in net retained losses from Hurricane Ian

Oct. 13, 2022 9:53 AM ETHeritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) said Thursday that it's anticipating to incur $40.0M in net retained losses in connection with Hurricane Ian.
  • The Tampa, Florida-based property and casualty insurer expects its ultimate gross losses, albeit elevated, to be contained within the second layer of the catastrophe excess of loss program, which begins at $140.0M and exhausts at $960.0M.
  • The company has received nearly 12K claims to date in connection with the storm, it said.
  • Furthermore, its ultimate gross loss is expected to be "well within our reinsurance tower, which provides up to $1.2 billion of limit for a first event," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix.
  • HRTG stock slipped 2% in early morning trading and dropped over 77% in the past year.
  • Take a look at Heritage Insurance's mixed Q2 results here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.