Heritage Insurance sees $40M in net retained losses from Hurricane Ian
Oct. 13, 2022 9:53 AM ETHeritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) said Thursday that it's anticipating to incur $40.0M in net retained losses in connection with Hurricane Ian.
- The Tampa, Florida-based property and casualty insurer expects its ultimate gross losses, albeit elevated, to be contained within the second layer of the catastrophe excess of loss program, which begins at $140.0M and exhausts at $960.0M.
- The company has received nearly 12K claims to date in connection with the storm, it said.
- Furthermore, its ultimate gross loss is expected to be "well within our reinsurance tower, which provides up to $1.2 billion of limit for a first event," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix.
- HRTG stock slipped 2% in early morning trading and dropped over 77% in the past year.
- Take a look at Heritage Insurance's mixed Q2 results here.
Comments