Bowlero continues Midwest expansion with two acquisitions in the Omaha market
Oct. 13, 2022 9:54 AM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) to acquire The Mark near Omaha, NE and has completed the acquisition of Thunderbowl in nearby Council Bluffs, IA.
- The Mark is located in Elkhorn, NE, is a state-of-the-art family entertainment center offering a wide variety of activities such as bowling, leagues and events.
- Thunderbowl features 32 lanes, an interactive arcade and an on-site pro-shop.
- The remaining seven acquisitions under definitive agreements are moving towards completion in the coming months.
This marks the company's 16th definitive agreement of 2022 with nine completed acquisitions.
Comments