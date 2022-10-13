Bowlero continues Midwest expansion with two acquisitions in the Omaha market

Oct. 13, 2022 9:54 AM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) to acquire The Mark near Omaha, NE and has completed the acquisition of Thunderbowl in nearby Council Bluffs, IA.
  • The Mark is located in Elkhorn, NE, is a state-of-the-art family entertainment center offering a wide variety of activities such as bowling, leagues and events. 
  • Thunderbowl features 32 lanes, an interactive arcade and an on-site pro-shop.
  • The remaining seven acquisitions under definitive agreements are moving towards completion in the coming months.

  • This marks the company's 16th definitive agreement of 2022 with nine completed acquisitions.

