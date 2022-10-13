Update 11:05am: Updates shares, adds details on talks.

Albertsons Cos. (NYSE:ACI) rose 5.9% on a report that rival Kroger (NYSE:KR) is in talks to combine. Kroger fell 1.9%.

The grocery store chains could agree to a deal as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. No final decision has been made at this point. Albertsons has a market cap of $13.8 billion, while Kroger is valued at $32.7 billion.

Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR) have been involved in on and off talks for months, CNBC's David Faber said. The deal will be all cash and could be announced as soon a Friday morning. The price will be above Albertsons current price.

The report comes after Albertsons (ACI) announced in late February that it was evaluating strategic alternatives. Last month ACI said that a lock-up agreement with some of the company's sponsors was extended until the company's earnings release in October, which had some investors expecting that there may be a deal coming.

Albertsons is scheduled to report its earnings on Tuesday. Albertsons is still about 30% owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

In early August Albertsons (ACI) shares spiked up on speculation about a potential deal with Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY). The move followed a report from Gordon Haskett that cited plane tracking data that indicated Albertsons' (ACI) jets were spotted at Ahold Delhaize's home airport in Bedford, Massachusetts.