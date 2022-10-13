Applied Materials, Lam Research, KLA Corp. lead semis lower as export regulations start

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) were among the biggest declining semiconductor stocks on Thursday as the industry continues to deal with the fallout from the Biden Administration's export controls.

Applied Materials (AMAT) fell more than 6% after it said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter revenue would have a negative impact between $250M and $650M from the new regulations.

As such, it expects sales to be between $6.15B and $6.65B, below its prior outlook of $6.25B to $7.05B and below the consensus estimate of $6.67B.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.54 and $1.78, compared to estimates of $2.01 per share.

The Gary Dickerson-led Applied Materials (AMAT) also noted that the revised earnings outlook included a roughly 23-cent-per-share impact related to inventory and manufacturing charges related to the new export regulations.

Competitors Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) each declined nearly 5% in sympathy, while chip equipment maker ASML Holding (ASML) also fell nearly 5%.

The new export controls are not hitting every semiconductor company equally. Synopsys (SNPS) fell more than 2% even as the company reiterated its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance and said the new export controls would not have a material impact on its business.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares fell more than 1.5% as the global foundry giant reported third-quarter results that topped expectations, but cut its capital expenditure guidance for 2022 due to slowing chip demand and the export controls.

During the period, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) generated $20.23B in revenue and earnings per share of $1.79, topping estimates of $19.09B and $1.68 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) attributed the strong quarterly performance in part by strong performance in smartphones, as smartphone-related revenue rose 25% from the previous quarter and accounted for 41% of its total revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also said customers in North America accounted for 72% of its quarterly sales, up from 64% in the prior quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), along with Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and South Korean memory chip maker, also earned one-year reprieves from the Biden Administration that will let them continue receiving chip-making equipment in China.

However, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) also cut its spending outlook for 2022 to $36B, down from a prior outlook of $40B-$44B.

Competitor GlobalFoundries (GFS) fell more than 5.7% in early trading following the news.

Several other big semiconductor companies also saw selling pressure in early trading on Thursday, as Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell more than 3%. Intel (INTC) was down less than 1%, while Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU) fell between 1% and 2.5%.

Earlier this month, Bank of America said that Lam Research (LRCX) would be one of the companies most impacted by the new export controls.