T2 Biosystems to develop, commercialize diagnostic test for early Lyme disease
Oct. 13, 2022
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) said on Thursday it had planned to complete development of, and commercialize, a diagnostic test to detect early Lyme disease.
- The company expects to begin marketing and sales in the United States as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in 2023.
- "We believe the T2Lyme Panel will potentially allow clinicians to ensure patients receive appropriate therapy faster, and prevent the negative impact of a delay in delivery of appropriate therapy and the overuse of antibiotics,” said John Sperzel, CEO of T2Biosystems.
- The molecular diagnostic test, T2Lyme panel, is designed to run on the FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument and to detect Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
- Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by the genes Borrelia and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks.
- About 476,000 Americans may get Lyme disease each year in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
