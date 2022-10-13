T2 Biosystems to develop, commercialize diagnostic test for early Lyme disease

Oct. 13, 2022 10:09 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment

Dangerous deer tick and small child legs in summer shoes on a grass. Ixodes ricinus

Ladislav Kubeš/iStock via Getty Images

  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) said on Thursday it had planned to complete development of, and commercialize, a diagnostic test to detect early Lyme disease.
  • The company expects to begin marketing and sales in the United States as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in 2023.
  • "We believe the T2Lyme Panel will potentially allow clinicians to ensure patients receive appropriate therapy faster, and prevent the negative impact of a delay in delivery of appropriate therapy and the overuse of antibiotics,” said John Sperzel, CEO of T2Biosystems.
  • The molecular diagnostic test, T2Lyme panel, is designed to run on the FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument and to detect Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
  • Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by the genes Borrelia and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks.
  • About 476,000 Americans may get Lyme disease each year in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.