Infosys gains as digital driven revenue beat overshadows margin pressure
Oct. 13, 2022 10:10 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue of $4.56B for the quarter ended September as robust demand for digital services continue to add positive dynamics.
- India's leading information technology firm reported 23.4% growth in core revenue while in constant currency terms the company notched an increase of 18.8% from Q2 2021.
- Earning per share came in-line with Wall Street's expectation at $0.18.
- Digital revenue for the quarter were at 61.8% of total revenue, growing at 31.2% in constant currency.
- "Our strong large deal wins and steady all-round growth in Q2 reflect the deep relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as they navigate their business transformation”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.
- Despite the global economic pressure, the tech giant confirmed strong demand pipeline validated across the double-digit growth in all its business segment during the September quarter.
- The large deal total contract value (TCV) for the quarter was $2.7B, marking the highest in about past 2 years.
- Operating margin dropped 2.1% from a year-ago to 21.5%.
- "Operating margins in Q2 expanded sequentially by 150 bps, helped by our operational rigor. While supply side challenges are gradually abating as reflected in the reducing attrition rates, they continue to exert pressure on our cost structure,” said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer.
- Buyback: The company seeks to buyback ~$1.13B (₹9,300 crore) at price tuned to (₹1,850 per share) about 30% premium on stock's last close.
- Interim dividend is approved at ₹16.50 per share, an increase of 10% over FY 22 interim dividend.
- The company said its free cash flow declined 17.2% Y/Y to stand at $589M.
- Outlook: FY 23 revenue guidance is revised to 15%-16%, vs. prior guidance of 14% - 16%; operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%, down from prior 21% - 23% forecast.
- Stock is up 3% in early-trading session on NYSE; however, down 22% in the past one-year.
