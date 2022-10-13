Long-term mortgage rates reach highest level since April of 2002

Long-term mortgage rates reached its highest level since April of 2002, nearing 7% this week.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Oct. 13, up from last week when it averaged 6.66% and 3.05% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% with an average 1.1 point, up from last week when it averaged 5.90% and 2.30% a year ago.

5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 5.81% with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 5.36% and 2.55% a year ago.

"We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data: strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers’ balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously," Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

"Application volumes for both refinancing and home purchases declined and continue to fall further behind last year's record levels," Mike Fratantoni, Mortgage Bankers Association's senior vice president and chief economist, said.

Here is a look at the results of Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey: