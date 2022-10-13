Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a number of steps to shore up its supply chain on Thursday.

Among the moves, the beverage giant named Roger Johnson new Chief Supply Chain Officer to succeed Tony Milikin, who held the role for one year.

“Milikin was instrumental in successfully leading KDP through the unprecedented macro supply chain disruption that began in 2021 and positioning the Company for success as it transitions to the new, more focused structure,” the company said in a statement.

Johnson will assume the new role as of October 17 after departing his current role of Chief Product Officer. He has been employed with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) since 2016. Joining Johnson, Christopher Martin and Paul DaRosa were each promoted to senior vice president roles in charge of coffee and cold beverages, respectively.

"Chris and Paul are two strong leaders who were instrumental in successfully navigating KDP through the unprecedented challenges of COVID and macro supply chain disruption, and I strongly believe both are poised to drive even greater impact for KDP in these new roles," CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu said

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) slid 0.94% on Thursday.

Read more on Wedbush’s bullish view of Keurig Dr Pepper.