U.S. rents decelerated for the fourth consecutive month in September in the wake of more new rentals being added to the market, elevated prices, and overall economic uncertainty.

Specifically, the median asking rent increased 8.8% to $2,002 year-over-year in September, the slowest growth rate since August 2021 and the first single-digit rise in a year, according to a Redfin report, which surveyed 50 of the most populated metro areas.

M/M, the median monthly rent registered a 2.5% decline.

“The rental market is coming back down to earth because high rents and economic uncertainty have put an end to the pandemic moving frenzy of 2020 and 2021, when remote work fueled an enormous surge in housing demand that would’ve otherwise been spread out over the coming years,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr, who also pointed out that rising supply is causing rent growth to moderate.

In turn, “we expect rent growth to slow further into 2023 as Americans continue to hunker down and more new rentals hit the market,” he added.

Only five of the 50 metro areas saw asking rents fall Y/Y, including: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (-14.3%), Minneapolis, Minnesota (-8.8%) and Baltimore, Maryland (-2.8%), Houston, Texas (-0.6%), and Chicago, Illinois (-0.5%).

By contrast, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma experienced a Y/Y jump of 24.1% in rents, the largest move among the 50 metro areas, followed by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (+20%) and Indianapolis, Indiana (+17.9%).

