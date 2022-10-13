EU regulators prepare charges over Google's ad-tech business - Reuters

Oct. 13, 2022

  • Europe's antitrust regulators are preparing charges against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over its advertising technology business, Reuters reports, against a backdrop of slow talks about a settlement.
  • The European Commission is likely to issue the charges early next year, according to the report.
  • The EC launched its probe into Google's digital advertising last year.
  • Alphabet stock is lower in a declining tech market Thursday: (GOOG) -1.6%, (GOOGL) -1.8%.
  • The charges could result in a fourth billion-euro fine for Google. The company has racked up more than €8B in EU antitrust fines over the past decade.
  • Google faces antitrust actions on several fronts. In ad-tech, the company reportedly offered to split up its ad-tech business this summer in a move to ward off a DOJ lawsuit. Meanwhile in Europe, last month a court largely upheld a €4.1B-plus fine against the company over abusing market power in tying its Android OS to search dominance.

