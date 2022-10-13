Cassava Sciences begins extension study of Alzheimer's drug simufilam
Oct. 13, 2022 10:43 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has begun an open-label extension study of its Alzheimer's disease candidate simufilam that will last a year.
- The trial is expected to enroll ~1.6K participants. Enrollment is set to begin in November.
- The study is for participants that have completed one of the company's two phase 3 trials. They will be given 100 mg simufilam twice daily.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Biotech Beast views Cassava Sciences (SAVA) as a strong sell as there is still a great deal of uncertainty hanging over the stock.
Comments (1)