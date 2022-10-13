Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) shares fell on Thursday, aided by a downgrade at Citi to Neutral from Buy.

The bank’s analysts lowered production forecasts for the Toyota/Lexus-brand in 2023 and 2024 to 9.4M and 10M from a prior expectations of 9.8M and 10.8M, respectively. Additionally, cost inflation and production delays are anticipated to add in a ¥1B hit to the bottom line over this period.

“Production holds the key to a recovery, and the second downward revision to the production plan in October was surprising,” the analysts explained. “Any scenario for a production recovery from Q3 has now significantly receded.”

The team added that they expect profits to miss analyst estimates, in part due to a number of one-time charges. Foreign exchange impacts and Russia-related charges were cited as significant drivers of this expectation.

As such, the team lowered their price target to ¥2,000 from ¥2,800 alongside the downgrade to Neutral.

“The change in our [price target] reflects the scaled-back profit forecasts along with a cut in our target PER to 8x from 10x,” the note concluded. “We think this is warranted by prospects for increased concern around supply/demand due to an expanded recessionary risk, but we also believe a Sell rating remains unwarranted in view of likely downside support from PBR given Toyota’s status as a high-quality name and the possibility that the supply-chain costs responsible for our forecast revisions will make Toyota even more competitive over the longer term.”

US-listed Toyota (TM) stock fell 1.38% in Thursday’s trading.

